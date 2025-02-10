Country Star Giving Central New York Some Hell This Summer

Calling all Redneckers. Another country star is coming to give Central New York some hell this summer.

The summer concert season is heating up at the Empower Federal Credit Union in Syracuse.

Hippies & Cowboys Tour

Cody Jinks was the first concert to be announced at Lakeview. He'll bring the Hippies & Cowboys tour to Syracuse this summer.

When: August 17, 2025

Where: Empower FCU Amp at Lakeview in Syracuse

Better in Boots Tour

Then it was Thomas Rhett. He'll return for the first time since 2021 with his "Better in Boots" tour.

WHEN: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM

WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse

"Country Song Came On" Tour

The next country artist to join Cody Jinks and Thomas Rhett at Lakeview in Syracuse who was announced was Luke Bryan. The "Country Song Came On" tour features special guests George Birge, Ashland Craft and Adrien Nunez.

WHEN: Thursday, June 5

WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Jim Bob World Tour

For the latest concert announcement, you won't want to 'Wait in the Truck'.

Hardy is bringing the Jim Bob World Tour to Lakeview and Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr, and Sikaru will be along for the ride.

WHEN: Thursday, September 4

WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 AM at Livenation.com.

