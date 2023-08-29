New York Named 2nd Worst “Hardest-Working” State in the Country

Heads up New Yorkers, you're not going to like these numbers.

When it comes to hard working people, you can find many proud men and women right here in Upstate New York. It doesn't matter if you're blue-collar or white-collar, everyone you know seems to be busting their (you-know-what) to get the job done. You might think that's true for everyone else like you in the state too.

Well... unfortunately that's not the case according to a new study.

No-Good New York

Wallet Hub recently published an article ranking "2023's Hardest-Working States in America". Not only did New York State fall out of the Top 5, Top 10, and Top 20... but they actually ranked 2nd Worst on the list at 49th overall.

The study was based on 10 key metrics, with the main ones being...

Average Workweek Hours

Employment Rates

Vacation Time Unused

Commute Times

When it comes to employment rates and commute times, that's where New York faired the worst. When it comes to finding a job, the Empire State ranked 5th worst for employment. Whether that's because people are refusing to work OR companies aren't hiring, it's still dragging the employment rate through the mud.

As for commute time, New York actually ranked LAST in that category. The average commute for a New Yorker is 33 minutes, which is 1.8 times longer than in the state with the shortest time (South Dakota, 18 minutes).

Summarized into two categories... New York ranked 50th for Direct Work Factors and 26th for Indirect Work Factors. Both numbers alarmingly being low for the state.

Here's how the other states ranked...

Top 10 Hardest-Working

North Dakota Alaska South Dakota Nebraska Wyoming Texas Virginia Colorado Kansas Hawaii

Top 10 (Least) Hardest-Working

New Mexico New York West Virginia Michigan Connecticut Nevada Ohio Rhode Island Oregon Pennsylvania

