Hardest New York College to Get Into

Where you go to college or university is a big decision. Some schools are easier to get into than others.

Nearly half of the best schools in the country can be found in the Northeast. Princeton, MIT, Brown, Harvard, Yale. All are also among some of the hardest schools to receive an acceptance letter from.

What's the hardest school to get into in New York State?

Columbia University

Columbia University, the oldest institution of higher education in New York and the fifth oldest in the U.S. is the hardest school to get accepted to the Empire State.

The school was founded as the all-male King’s College in 1754. Today, it is one of the world’s leading research institutions with 17 schools and four affiliates spread over four campuses in and around New York City including a world-renowned medical center.

If you're thinking of applying to Columbia you're going to need good grades. The median SAT scores are 750 in writing and 780 in Math. You may also need a little luck. The admissions rate is only 3.9%.

Once you're in, there's a pretty good chance you'll end up finishing. The graduation rate is 94%. Once you do, you'll probably be making a pretty good living. The median annual salary 10 years after entry is almost a hundred grand.

