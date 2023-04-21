Check Your Freezer CNY! Over 2,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled
Better check your meat, you definitely don't want to eat this latest food recall.
There are plenty of diets that tell you to avoid eating red meat. Whether you believe them or not, you should absolutely throw out this product if you don't want to get sick.
Nationwide Beef Recall
Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc. is recalling around 2,122 pounds of the raw ground beef burger products. After receiving multiple customer complaints, the USDA found the product might contain foreign metal within the meat. Specifically pieces of white neoprene.
According to the company, the metal can be found in their 10.7oz packages labled "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15%Fat". All were boxed up on February 16th, 2023, but labeled with "Use/Freeze By 4/11/23".
Here's what the packages look like:
The product under recall will have the establishment number “EST. 6987” inside the USDA mark of inspection. All products were shipped to an online distributor, who then sold the beef to customers nationwide.
Customers who bought the ground meat noticed "rubber-like" material in the product when they were going to cook it. Thankfully, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the meat so far.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is worried customers still have the product in their freezer or refrigerators. They urge everyone to check their labels, then throw the meat out OR return it to where you bought it.
If you have questions, you can contact Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer at Pre Brands LLC, at 844-773-3663. Or simple email her at reachus@eatpre.com.