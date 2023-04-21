Check Your Freezer CNY! Over 2,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled

Better check your meat, you definitely don't want to eat this latest food recall.

There are plenty of diets that tell you to avoid eating red meat. Whether you believe them or not, you should absolutely throw out this product if you don't want to get sick.

Nationwide Beef Recall

Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc. is recalling around 2,122 pounds of the raw ground beef burger products. After receiving multiple customer complaints, the USDA found the product might contain foreign metal within the meat. Specifically pieces of white neoprene.

Canva Canva loading...

According to the company, the metal can be found in their 10.7oz packages labled "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15%Fat". All were boxed up on February 16th, 2023, but labeled with "Use/Freeze By 4/11/23".

Here's what the packages look like:

Credit - USDA-FSIS Credit - USDA-FSIS loading...

The product under recall will have the establishment number “EST. 6987” inside the USDA mark of inspection. All products were shipped to an online distributor, who then sold the beef to customers nationwide.

Credit - USDA-FSIS Credit - USDA-FSIS loading...

Customers who bought the ground meat noticed "rubber-like" material in the product when they were going to cook it. Thankfully, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the meat so far.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is worried customers still have the product in their freezer or refrigerators. They urge everyone to check their labels, then throw the meat out OR return it to where you bought it.

If you have questions, you can contact Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer at Pre Brands LLC, at 844-773-3663. Or simple email her at reachus@eatpre.com.

8 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Burgers In The Country In a recent list of the " 100 Best Burgers In America " from Food Network, New York made the list 8 times. The list from Food Network highlights over 105 restaurants from across America where you can find the best burgers. To have 8 slots is pretty cool.

Here's a look at those 8:

23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges.

11 Delicious New York State Pizza Challenges You Need To Try If you love eating pizza, and you have a pretty big stomach, have you ever considered taking part in a pizza eating competition? You should check out some of these pizza eating challenges scattered all over New York State.

13 Delicious Places to Eat Along the Erie Canal! Thousands of tourists travel the Erie Canal route, by car and boat, in Upstate New York annually. For a convenient reference guide we have picked out a baker's dozen great places to dine along the canal for single folks traveling through or for families making this region their summer vacation. There are many fine restaurants to choose from, so we split it up in two. This gallery looks at places from Canastota westward. We will look "the other half" in a future gallery.