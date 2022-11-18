CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time

It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone.

The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.

End to Cheese & Bottled Milk

The Atwell's will continue grazing cows and operating the dairy farm, however, they won't be producing cheese products or bottling milk anymore.

Long hours 7 days a week, increasing costs of labor and materials, marginal profits, and our aging bodies all contribute to our decision.

It takes 13 hours to make one batch of cheese curd, which usually starts at 1 AM. The Atwell's have been making curd once a week every year, and often twice a week in the summer. That's a lot of long days, on top of caring for the herd.

Thursday, November 17 was the last 13-hour day and the final batch of cheese curd.

Photo via Grassy Cow Dairy

Grassy Cow Future Plans

The Grassy Cow store will stay open until the end of November with milk, eggs, and cheese. You can also find cheese curd at farm markets all over Central New York.

After that? Who knows what the future holds at the Grassy Cow Dairy? Leon and Anglea are not ruling out the possibility of pivoting the farm business into another area of agriculture.

"We will see what our imaginations and future hold as we make our way into the next phase."

Can you freeze cheese curd? If so, I'm going to find every container I can before its all gone.

