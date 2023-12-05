Grab all your rowdy friends. Hank Williams Jr is coming to Central New York.

Bocephus will be at Lakeview in Syracuse next summer, joining the growing list of stars performing at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater to get you into a "Country State of Mind."

Who: Hank Williams Jr with Whiskey Myers

When: Saturday, August 24 at 7 PM

Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.

Jason Aldean Throwing Lakeview Party

Jason Aldean is throwing a Lakeview party in Syracuse. He's bringing his 'Highway Desperado' tour to the newly named Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater. Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver will be along for the ride.

Who: Jason Aldean

When: Thursday, July 11 at 7 PM

Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Lainey Wilson at Lakeview

Grab your 'Watermelon Moonshine' and learn all the 'Things a Man Outta Know' when Lainey Wilson comes to Lakeview.

One of the biggest stars in country music is returning to Syracuse, where she broke an attendance record at the New York State Fair this past summer with over 53,000 fans. That's more than any concert at the Dome too.

Who: Lainey Wilson with Ian Munsick and Zach Top

When: Friday, June 21 at 7 PM

Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Jordan Davis at Lakeview

'Take It From Me'... you'll want to see Jordan Davis when he comes to Syracuse, the first Lakeview concert announced for 2024.

The 2024 Damn Good Time Tour will stop at Lakeview and Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will be along for the ride.

Who: Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley Cooke

When: Thursday, July 18 at 7 PM

Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Lakeview Concert Tickets

Tickets for all shows are available at Tickemaster.com.

Who would you like to see this summer at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater? Let us know in our station app.

