Attention! Watch a CNY Hero Clear Snow From Military Parking Spaces

It's the little things in life that go a long way.

Michael Venettozzi and his wife Crystal took a trip to Bass Pro Shop in North Utica. When they pulled into the parking lot they noticed the military parking spaces were filled with snow.

"Everything else was cleared except the veteran spots," said Crystal. "So Michael fixed it."

No Coat, No Gloves, No Problem

Venettozzi just shook his head and climbed out of his truck and into the snow. No coat, No gloves. Just him and a shovel. And Michael began to clear the space.

First to Lend a Hand

Anyone who knows Michael knows this is just who he is. He's the first to lend a hand when and where it's needed. Sometimes without even being asked.

Thank you kind sir for taking the time to shovel out one of the most important spaces in the lot. The world would be a lot nicer place if it had more people like you in it.

Captain Underpants

Venettozzi has something with parking lots. You may remember him stripping down to his underwear several years ago to help rescue several drivers from flood waters.

Ironically it was the same parking lot, just a little further down in the plaza. Thankfully, he kept his pants on this time around.

First Measurable Snow

The new year brought the first measurable snow of the season in Central New York. As little as 5 inches fell in New Hartford and Rome. Boonville and Westernville saw a foot. North Syracuse has the honor of receiving the most snow with 13 and a half inches.