Gone Hunting! Let the Season Begin in New York State

Let the hunting in New York begin.

Bowhunting seasons for deer and bear are already underway with early muzzleloader and firearms season coming soon.

"New York State is home to great opportunities for bowhunters to venture afield in a variety of habitats," said Commissioner Seggos. "With mild weather and longer days, the early bow season is an ideal time to be in the woods and introduce new hunters to deer and bear hunting."

Bowhunting Season

Bowhunting seasons for deer and bear begins Wednesday, September 27 in the Northern Zone and on Sunday, October 1 for the Southern Zone.

Bowhunters may use a crossbow in the Northern Zone bow from October 11-20 and from November 4-17 in the Southern Zone.

Muzzleloader & Firearms

Early muzzleloader season for deer and bears in the Northern Zone begins October 14 and continues through October 20. The regular firearms season for deer and bears in the Northern Zone commences on October 21.

A new law now allows the use of rifles to hunt big game in Onondaga County.

Youth Big Game Hunt

The annual Youth Big Game Hunt is during the October 7-9 weekend for 12-15-year-old hunters.

12- and 13-year-olds may hunt deer with a firearm during the youth hunt and other firearms seasons in upstate counties that have passed a local law allowing their participation.

Licensed 12- to 15-year-olds may use a firearm to hunt big game while accompanied by an experienced, licensed adult hunter in New York.

All eligible junior hunters may take one deer of either sex and 14- and 15-year-olds may also take one bear.

