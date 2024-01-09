Oh Dough! Girl Scout Cookie Prices Going Up In Central New York
Oh dough! The cost of Girl Scout cookies is going up in Central New York.
Girl Scouts have been selling cookies for more than a century natiowide. 2024 will mark the 107th season.
The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) cookie season kicks off today, January 9, and will run through Sunday, March 31.
2024 Cookies
Nine different varieties of cookies will be available from GSNYPENN Girl Scouts this season. The viral sensation Raspberry Rally won't be one of them. It's not coming back this year.
Samoas - crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolate stripes
Tagalongs - crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with chocolate
Do-si-dos - oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling
Lemon-Ups - crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages to life your spirit
Thin Mints - crisp chocolate cookies dipped in a mint chocolatey coating
Toffee-tastic - gluten-free butter cookies with toffee bits
Trefoils - shortbread cookies
Girl Scout S’mores – graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling
Adventurefuls - brownie cookies topped with caramel crème and a hint of sea salt
2024 Pricing
A box of Girl Scout cookies has cost $5 since 2016. This year they'll be 6 bucks a box. The $1 increase is due to higher production costs, troop needs, and increased expenditures.
This will allow the GSNYPENN Council to maintain and expand programming and services for its girl and adult members and keep local pricing in alignment with that across the country to avoid multiple price increases in subsequent seasons.
The theme for the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season is “Unbox the Future.” The goal is to remove social barriers that often keep youth boxed in.
Purchase Cookies
Find a Girl Scout in your area to order cookies or visit GSNYPENN’s cookie season page, buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com for regular updates on how you can support local Girl Scouts. You can also use the Cookie Finder page to search for Girl Scout cookie booths in your area.
