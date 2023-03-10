Get Naked in Largest Underground Cave Open to Public in the Northeast

Get ready to get naked in an Upstate New York cave for an event that celebrates body positivity.

You can take a leisurely stroll through Howe Caverns, where the temperature is 52 degrees all year round, with nothing on but a smile. And maybe a pair of shoes. The 5th annual Naked in a Cave event has been announced for 2023. It'll be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

"This year’s focus is Beauty is Ageless & Timeless."

Naked Sells Out

Hundreds of people took part in the first naked tour on National Nude Day in 2018. The annual event at the largest underground cave open to the public in the Northeast has sold out every year since.

There will only be a limited supply of tickets available for the Naked in a Cave event again this year. Reservations can be made by calling 518-296-8900. Your $85 ticket includes a souvenir robe and an adult beverage. You can also add dinner if you want. There are 2 seating times and seats go fast.

A limited number of hotel rooms are also available but like everything else, they go quickly too.

You can learn more about the event on the Howe Caverns Naked in Cave Facebook page.

The 5th Naked in a Cave Celebration is open to anyone 21 or older and will have a strict privacy policy. For obvious reasons, no cameras or phones will be allowed.

