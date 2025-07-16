Opening Day at The New York State Fair is bringing the funk!

One of the most iconic and influential names in American music history will take the Chevy Court stage on Wednesday, August 20 at 6:00 PM, kicking off the Fair with a groove-filled performance you won’t want to miss.

With a career spanning five decades, this trailblazing artist has shaped the sounds of funk, soul, R&B—and even hip-hop—with genre-defying style and unforgettable hits. His work has earned him a place in multiple Halls of Fame, Grammy nominations, and a Kennedy Center Honor.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic

Mark your calendars and get ready to move—the legendary George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will be bringing the party to Opening Day at the Fair.

“There’s no better way to kick off our 13-day run of The Fair than with an artist whose groundbreaking music and vibrant stage presence have left an indelible mark on multiple generations of music lovers,” said Fair Director Julie LaFave.

2025 New York State Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Admission & Parking Prices

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under get in for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for a $25 but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 20 through Labor Day, September 1.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.