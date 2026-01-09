GameStop’s Shrinking Footprint Hits New York

It feels like every time you blink, another GameStop location is shutting its doors — and Central New York gamers are starting to feel the pinch.

What was once the go‑to spot for grabbing the latest console, swapping games, or just chatting with fellow players is shrinking fast as the video game retailer battles the realities of a digital world.

GameStop closes 100+ locations, 5 in Central New York

New York Stores Closed in 2025

During the wave of closures in 2025, GameStop quietly shut the doors on dozens of stores across New York.

Locations in places like Albany (Northway Mall), Brewster, Brockport, and multiple spots in Brooklyn and the Bronx all closed earlier in the year. Other Empire State locations that have already shuttered include stores in Centereach, Corona, and Delmar, plus additional closures in areas such as Hicksville and Kingston.

Central New York Felt the Impact Too

The trend wasn’t limited to downstate or Hudson Valley towns.

Central New York communities saw their own losses, with GameStop stores in Oneida, Liverpool, and Syracuse among the locations that closed as part of the 2025 contraction.

Stock Of Video Game Retailer Gamestop Skyrocketing, Due To Reddit Message Board Traders

2026 Closures Continue the Trend

As GameStop rolls into 2026, the company is planning even more closures. Some have already closed up shop.

Amsterdam

Bronx

Brooklyn

Depew

Evans Mills

Herkimer

Hudson

Jamacia

Monticello

Poughkeepsie

Ridgewood

Rosedale

Valley Stream

Victor

Webster

White Plaines

Yonkers

GameStop Stores Still Open in New York

Even with all the closures, some GameStop locations across New York remain open, giving gamers a place to trade, browse, and pick up new releases:

Consumer Square — New Hartford, NY

Riverside Center — North Utica, NY

Rome Taberg Rd. — Rome, NY

EFK Plaza — Herkimer, NY

Syracuse, NY

Oneonta, NY

Albany — Crossgates Mall, NY

New York City — East 14th Street, NY

New York City — Broadway FiDi, NY

New York City — Broadway and 33rd (ThinkGeek)

These open locations are becoming increasingly important as more stores across the state close their doors. For local gamers, it’s a chance to keep the in-person experience alive — for now.