Furry Friends Gone Wild: Biggest Central New York Pet Messes

There's nothing like the unconditional love of your pet. But admiration can be tested when your furry friend goes wild.

Puppies seem to be the worst when it comes to making messes. They can't be left alone for a minute or they'll tear up the entire house.

The chewing is the worst with those puppy teeth. But they do tend to make quite the disaster as they get older too, especially if left unattended.

Credit - Tina Jackson Credit - Tina Jackson loading...

Chews Through Door

We had a dog we left in the bathroom while we were out. She chewed through the door and then proceeded to chew everything in her path. From Kleenex boxes to CDs. She DID NOT like being left alone. It didn't matter if it was at our house or someone else's. She once tore up my parent's outdoor furniture and their garden hose.

Don't let those cute cat fools you either. They can create a disaster or two too. Like dogs, they don't like to be left alone for long periods of time. Ours used to use our Sleep Number bed as his litter box. We had another cat who would use our shoes. It's their way of letting you know they aren't happy.

Crappy Situation

Sometimes those messes aren't all the pet's fault. Joseph Abbott came home to one crappy situation. His dog had made a runny mess. If that wasn't bad enough, his Roomba was on automatic clean and spread the piles all over the floor.

Biggest CNY Pet Messes

We asked to see your biggest pet messes and boy did you deliver. Take a look at pets throughout Central New York who have been up to a bit of mischief.

Messiest Pets in Central New York Dogs may be man's best friend but those 4 legged pals can create quite the mess. Cats aren't much better. See the biggest messes created by pets in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

