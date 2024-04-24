Furry Friends Gone Wild: Biggest Central New York Pet Messes
There's nothing like the unconditional love of your pet. But admiration can be tested when your furry friend goes wild.
Puppies seem to be the worst when it comes to making messes. They can't be left alone for a minute or they'll tear up the entire house.
The chewing is the worst with those puppy teeth. But they do tend to make quite the disaster as they get older too, especially if left unattended.
Chews Through Door
We had a dog we left in the bathroom while we were out. She chewed through the door and then proceeded to chew everything in her path. From Kleenex boxes to CDs. She DID NOT like being left alone. It didn't matter if it was at our house or someone else's. She once tore up my parent's outdoor furniture and their garden hose.
READ MORE: Can You Legally Break Window in New York to Save Dog Inside Hot Car
Don't let those cute cat fools you either. They can create a disaster or two too. Like dogs, they don't like to be left alone for long periods of time. Ours used to use our Sleep Number bed as his litter box. We had another cat who would use our shoes. It's their way of letting you know they aren't happy.
Crappy Situation
Sometimes those messes aren't all the pet's fault. Joseph Abbott came home to one crappy situation. His dog had made a runny mess. If that wasn't bad enough, his Roomba was on automatic clean and spread the piles all over the floor.
Biggest CNY Pet Messes
We asked to see your biggest pet messes and boy did you deliver. Take a look at pets throughout Central New York who have been up to a bit of mischief.
Messiest Pets in Central New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:
Gallery Credit: Linda Lombardi
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh