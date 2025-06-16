The New York State Fair’s concert lineup just keeps getting bigger—and this time, it’s a full day of funky music.

More than three dozen national recording artists rocked the stages at Chevy Court and Suburban Park in 2024.

This year, the Chevrolet Music Series is turning up the volume with 41 national acts on the schedule. The latest addition? Everything you want....especially if you're an R&B fan.

Shaggy at NYS Fair Suburban Park Credit - Think Stock/NYS Fair loading...

JAMS Funk Fest

JAMS Funk Fest is back for 2025 with a lineup of entertainment for the whole family that will cap off with national recording group Rose Royce headlining the Chevy Court Stage on Saturday, August 30.

Performances will begin at noon and run through 9:30 PM, with a number of artists taking the stage throughout the day.

READ MORE: Popular NYS Fairgrounds Restaurant Shuts Down For Good

Youth group CJack Run Presents

Stevie Wolf Blues Express (Mississippi Blues)

UAD (Temptations-style Stepping/singing group)

The Music of Enchantment featuring former recording member, David Banks (National Recording Artist Stepping/singing group)

The Blacklites (Old School Funk and R&B)

“It’s The Fair’s 11th year of partnering with JAMS, and we’re so excited to present another successful Funk Fest so fairgoers can enjoy the work of these legendary musicians,” said Director Julie LaFave."

Credit - NYS FAIR Credit - NYS FAIR loading...

Star Spangled Savings

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Get your tickets early and save with the Star-Spangled Savings sale through July 6.

Tickets are just $6 but you can only get a maximum of 12 and they must be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

READ MORE: What Happens to 800 Pounds of Butter After New York State Fair is Over

Parking and Midway ride tickets are sold separately and will be available in the coming weeks.

If you miss the sale, regular admission tickets go on sale starting July 7.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.

Get our free mobile app