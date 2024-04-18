Funerals Set for 2 Fallen Central New York Officers
Funeral services for the two Central New York police officers shot and killed in the line of duty have been announced.
Onondaga County Sheriff Lieutenant Michael Hoosock and Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen died during a shootout in Salina, New York on Sunday, April 14.
Lieutenant Michael Hoosock Funeral
The funeral for Lt. Michael Hoosock will be held at the State Fair Expo Center at 11 AM on Monday, April 22.
He will be privately laid to rest in Assumption Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Michael’s name to the Bomb Technician Memorial Foundation, or Helping Hounds Dog Rescue.
Officer Michael Jensen Funeral
The calling hours for Michael Jensen will be held on Friday, April 19 from 3 PM to 8 PM at the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home on Merrick Road in Rome.
The funeral will be held at St John the Baptist Church on E. Dominick Street on Saturday at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking contributions be made in Michael’s name to the Rome Youth Hockey Association, the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association, or the Marion Guild of St. John the Baptist Church.
Fundraiser for Families
A fundraiser has been set up for the families of Lieutenant Hoosock and Officer Jensen.
"Both these men spent their lives helping their respected communities. Now it’s time we help them."
Over 3,200 people have already donated more than $360,000 of the $500,000 goal.
"Thank you to all who’ve supported this fundraiser thus far," said Austin Glickman, LEO Weekend President. "The outpouring of support for both families and their respective departments has been amazing."
You can help by contributing to the campaign at Fundthefirst.com.
