Are you ready to party? You'll love every little thing about FrogFest, the longest-running outdoor concert in Central New York.

VIP tickets to see Russell Dickerson at FrogFest 34 can now be 'Yours.' They are now on sale along with $30 general admission for the concert at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on June 17, presented by Curtis Lumber.

WHAT: FrogFest 34

WHEN: June 17

WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds

GATES: 11:30 AM

MUSIC: 12:00 PM

ENTERTAINMENT

Dickerson will end a day filled with live music from Central New York's favorite local bands and new talent from Nashville. Mike Gossin, formerly of Gloriana, and a New Hartford native, will perform his first solo concert before a hometown crowd.

Russell Dickerson

Mike Gossin (former of Gloriana)

Mark Taylor

Alyssa Trahan

Whiskey Creek

Broken Rule

Grizzly Ridge Band

Grit N Grace

FROGFEST TICKETS

On-Sale – Friday, 3/10 at 10 AM

$70 VIP (Include a private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, and special seating)

$30 General Admission

Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission

$40 at the gate

Who is Russell Dickerson

There are a number of country artists who have lots of energy both on and off stage. Then there's Russell Dickerson. He's in a class all his own.

Dickerson burst onto the country music scene with four straight #1 hits - 'Yours,' 'Blue Tacoma,' 'Every Little Thing,' 'Love You Like I Used To.' He followed it up with 'Home Sweet,' 'She Likes It' and his latest single, 'God Gave Me a Girl,' a song Dickerson wrote about his aha moment after he and his wife broke up in college.

Rules of Russell

Dickerson's songs are more than just music, they're his life. No matter who writes or sings on it. Dickerson co-wrote and performed 'I Remember', a song with Dixie D'Amelio and Cheat Codes. But don't worry, he's not going Pop. He's just writing songs he loves while expanding his horizons for the sake of country music.

I want people to listen to my album and be drawn into country music and become a country music fan. So many people at my shows say 'I don't even listen to country but I love your record. You made country music that I love.' That's all I'm trying to do. But you can't take the country out of the boy.

RD FrogFest Party

Get your tickets for FrogFest 3, sponsored by Curtis Lumber, online or at the Herkimer County Fairground.

It's happening. It's going down. Can't wait to see you guys. Let's go!

FrogFest 34

