Rising Country Star Will Headline Massive Party at FrogFest 34

Are you ready to party? How about an RD Party? You'll love every little thing about this year's FrogFest, the longest-running outdoor concert in Central New York.

Russell Dickerson will headline FrogFest 34, presented by Curtis Lumber on June 17 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

WHAT: FrogFest 34

WHEN: June 17

WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds

GATES: 11:30 AM

MUSIC: 12:00 PM

ENTERTAINMENT

Dickerson will end a day filled with live music from Central New York's favorite local bands and new talent from Nashville. Mike Gossin, formerly of Gloriana, and a New Hartford native, will perform his first solo concert before a hometown crowd.

Russell Dickerson

Mike Gossin (former of Gloriana)

Mark Taylor

Alyssa Trahan

Whiskey Creek

Broken Rule

Grit N Grace

FROGFEST TICKETS

$15 pre-sale from 3/7-3/9

On-Sale – Friday, 3/10 at 10 AM

$70 VIP (Include a private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, and special seating)

$30 General Admission

Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission

$40 at the gate

Pre-sale code: Curtis Lumber

Who is Russell Dickerson

There are a number of country artists who have lots of energy both on and off stage. Then there's Russell Dickerson. He's in a class all his own.

Dickerson burst onto the country music scene with four straight #1 hits - 'Yours,' 'Blue Tacoma,' 'Every Little Thing,' 'Love You Like I Used To.' He followed it up with 'Home Sweet,' 'She Likes It' and his latest single, 'God Gave Me a Girl,' a song Dickerson wrote about his aha moment after he and his wife broke up in college.

Rules of Russell

Dickerson's songs are more than just music, they're his life. No matter who writes or sings on it.

"If you're going to come out with something different, something groundbreaking, you have to break the rules."

Dickerson co-wrote and performed 'I Remember', a song with Dixie D'Amelio and Cheat Codes. But don't worry, he's not going Pop. He's just writing songs he loves while expanding his horizons for the sake of country music.

I want people to listen to my album and be drawn into country music and become a country music fan. So many people at my shows say 'I don't even listen to country but I love your record. You made country music that I love.' That's all I'm trying to do. But you can't take the country out of the boy.

This is Russ

It's not just his music, Dickerson pours his heart and soul into. He's authentic in everything he does. Fans even get a little behind-the-scenes look at the crazy madness that goes on everywhere but the stage in 'This is Russ,' a video series that'll have you laughing so hard you'll have tears.

Living Dream Life

Dickerson may be in his mid-30s but he still feels like he's 22, living his dream life. It's not something he takes for granted either.

"When 'Yours' went number one, that was a pinch-me moment. But honestly, there are still moments along the way, including every night thousands of people buy tickets and sell out my shows."

2023 goals

Those sell-out shows may soon be in bigger venues. Dickerson is looking to headline arenas in 2023.

We're going big. We've turned down a lot of great opportunities to headline our own shows this year.

RD FrogFest Party

Get your tickets for FrogFest 3, sponsored by Curtis Lumber, online or at the Herkimer County Fairground.

It's happening. It's going down. Can't wait to see you guys. Let's go!

Russell Dickerson Interview

FrogFest 34

FrogFest 34 is brought to you by Toyota, Standard Heating Cooling & Insulating, The Potting Shed, John's Mobile Homes, and CABVI.

