You’ll Love Seeing Russell Dickerson at FrogFest For Half Off! But Only for Limited Time

Who's ready to party at FrogFest 34? You'll love every little thing about the longest-running outdoor concert in Central New York that you can experience for half off. But it's for a limited time only.

Russell Dickerson Headlines FrogFest 34

Russell Dickerson is throwing an 'RD Party' at FrogFest 34, presented by Curtis Lumber on June 17 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. You can get tickets for just $15! That's half off general admission. But it's for three days only.

WHAT: FrogFest 34

WHEN: June 17

WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds

GATES: 11:30 AM

MUSIC: 12:00 PM

ENTERTAINMENT

Russell Dickerson

Mike Gossin (formerly of Gloriana)

Mark Taylor

Alyssa Trahan

Whiskey Creek

Broken Rule

Grit N Grace

FROGFEST TICKETS

$15 pre-sale from Tuesday, March 7 through Thursday, March 9 ONLY.

Pre-sale code: Curtis Lumber

On-Sale – Friday, March, 10 at 10 AM

$70 VIP (Include a private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, and special seating)

$30 General Admission

Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission

$40 at the gate

FrogFest 34

FrogFest 34 is brought to you by Toyota, Standard Heating Cooling & Insulating, The Potting Shed, John's Mobile Homes, Big Apple Music and CABVI.

