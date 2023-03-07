You&#8217;ll Love Seeing Russell Dickerson at FrogFest For Half Off! But Only for Limited Time

You’ll Love Seeing Russell Dickerson at FrogFest For Half Off! But Only for Limited Time

tsm

Who's ready to party at FrogFest 34? You'll love every little thing about the longest-running outdoor concert in Central New York that you can experience for half off. But it's for a limited time only.

Russell Dickerson Headlines FrogFest 34

Russell Dickerson is throwing an 'RD Party' at FrogFest 34, presented by Curtis Lumber on June 17 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. You can get tickets for just $15! That's half off general admission. But it's for three days only.

WHAT: FrogFest 34
WHEN: June 17
WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds
GATES: 11:30 AM
MUSIC: 12:00 PM

Provided Photo
loading...

ENTERTAINMENT

Russell Dickerson

Mike Gossin (formerly of Gloriana)
Mark Taylor
Alyssa Trahan
Whiskey Creek
Broken Rule
Grit N Grace

READ MORE: FrogFest 34 Details

Getty Images
loading...

FROGFEST TICKETS

$15 pre-sale from Tuesday, March 7 through Thursday, March 9 ONLY.

Pre-sale code: Curtis Lumber

On-Sale – Friday, March, 10 at 10  AM
$70 VIP (Include a private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, and special seating)
$30 General Admission
Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission
$40 at the gate

Provided Photo
loading...

FrogFest 34

FrogFest 34 is brought to you by Toyota, Standard Heating Cooling & Insulating, The Potting Shed, John's Mobile Homes, Big Apple Music and CABVI.

Looking Back at More Than Three Decades of FrogFest Concerts

FrogFest started on a slab of concrete over three decades ago. It's grown into an all-day festival with top-notch Nashville talent. Take a look back at FrogFest concerts in Central New York.

5 Reasons You Need VIP Tickets For FrogFest 35

Why buy VIP for FrogFest 34? There's more than one reason. Here's five.

Did We Catch You at FrogFest 33?

FrogFest 33 started with clouds, sprinkling rain, and county music fans wrapped in blankets and hoodies while in their lawn chairs. The weather, however, did not stop the crowd from having a good time.
Gates at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds opened at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 18 for FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber.

Also, keep scrolling to see who was able to meet FrogFest 33 headliner, Dylan Scott
Filed Under: curtis lumber
Categories: Concerts, Events
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR