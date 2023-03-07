You’ll Love Seeing Russell Dickerson at FrogFest For Half Off! But Only for Limited Time
Who's ready to party at FrogFest 34? You'll love every little thing about the longest-running outdoor concert in Central New York that you can experience for half off. But it's for a limited time only.
Russell Dickerson Headlines FrogFest 34
Russell Dickerson is throwing an 'RD Party' at FrogFest 34, presented by Curtis Lumber on June 17 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. You can get tickets for just $15! That's half off general admission. But it's for three days only.
WHAT: FrogFest 34
WHEN: June 17
WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds
GATES: 11:30 AM
MUSIC: 12:00 PM
ENTERTAINMENT
Russell Dickerson
Mike Gossin (formerly of Gloriana)
Mark Taylor
Alyssa Trahan
Whiskey Creek
Broken Rule
Grit N Grace
FROGFEST TICKETS
$15 pre-sale from Tuesday, March 7 through Thursday, March 9 ONLY.
Pre-sale code: Curtis Lumber
On-Sale – Friday, March, 10 at 10 AM
$70 VIP (Include a private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, and special seating)
$30 General Admission
Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission
$40 at the gate
FrogFest 34 is brought to you by Toyota, Standard Heating Cooling & Insulating, The Potting Shed, John's Mobile Homes, Big Apple Music and CABVI.