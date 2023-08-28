Bake On! Beloved Central New York Bakery Not Closing After All

A beloved Central New York bakery that had been serving tasty treats for more than 60 years won't be closing after all.

The owners of The Friendly Bake Shop in Frankfort announced in June it was time to retire and close up shop.

We have cherished the opportunity to serve our community and be a small part of your lives, from holidays, to birthdays, to graduations, and all the special moments in between.

Not an Easy Decision

The decision wasn't an easy one but the Viti brothers found comfort in the memories and friendships they made along the way.

You were more than just our customers; you are like family to us. It is because of you that we can look back on these 62 years with immense pride and gratitude.

Next Chapter

The Friendly Bake Shop will re-open with a new generation of Viti's at the kiln. Rick Viti and his daughter Carrie are taking over the bakery.

This stubborn, yet amazing duo of 3rd and 4th generation owners will no doubt bring this bakery to the next level.

All of your tasty favorites will be back along with some new additions to keep your taste buds happy.

The grand re-opening is scheduled for Friday, September 8th at 7 AM, just in time for a cup of coffee and pastry on the way to work. Be sure to stop in and get yours.

