Beloved Central New York Bakery Closing After More Than 60 Years

A beloved Central New York bakery is closing after serving tasty treats for more than 60 years.

The owners of the Friendly Bake Shop in Frankfort have decided, with mixed emotions, it's time to retire.

We have cherished the opportunity to serve our community and be a small part of your lives, from holidays, to birthdays, to graduations, and all the special moments in between. Your loyalty and trust have been the foundation of our success, and we are eternally grateful.

Not an Easy Decision

The decision wasn't an easy one but the brothers find comfort in the memories and friendships they have made along the way.

A heartfelt thanks to all of you for allowing us to be a part of your celebrations, milestones, and daily routines. You were more than just our customers; you are like family to us. It is because of you that we can look back on these 62 years with immense pride and gratitude. It has been an honor to serve you, and we will forever cherish the memories we have shared.

Community Bids Fond Farewell

The community shared their memories and everything they'll miss about the hometown bakery that's been a staple for more than 6 decades.

"It's hard to even fathom how many generations this bakery has touched and how many people, parties, graduations, birthdays, sporting events, after church gatherings, that you were involved in, but one thing is for sure, you will be missed dearly." - Carl DeRollo

"Certainly the end of an era and a Frankfort family business not to be forgotten." - Jon Rocco

"My mother started a tradition 35 years ago of getting me a birthday cake from you... and every year since I have had one even after her passing (20 years ago)." - Nancy Ratcliffe

"Although I will be sad because NO ONE makes spotlights like you. Or your Italian bread." - Sue Bronson

Next Chapter

Sadly, the time has come for the Viti brothers to bid farewell. The doors to the bakery will close on Sunday, June 25.

The Friendly Bake Shop may be closing but the Viti brothers say the bond they forged in the community will last a lifetime. They are now looking forward to the next chapter of their lives and spending more time with their families.

