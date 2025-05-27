Get ready for a night of thrills, chills, and fun under the stars all in honor of Friday the 13th in Central New York.

Wood Creek Hollow of Rome is back and celebrating Friday the 13th, happening June 13th, with a spooky outdoor movie night. Gates open at 8:30PM, and the movie kicks off right at 9PM, so come early to get a good spot. Feel free to bring cozy blankets and comfy chairs. They have limited seating, so make sure you settle in comfortably before the screams begin.

What To Expect At Wood Creek Hollow's Free Movie Night

The courtyard will be transformed into a mini fright fest with live characters and scenes straight out of your favorite scary films. Grab a photo with your favorite ghouls for just $10 each, or go for the combo deal at $15 which includes a Polaroid print and a digital copy texted straight to your phone.

Don’t worry about dinner— Big Jim’s Grill Food Truck will be on-site serving up tasty eats, and there’ll be local craft vendors offering unique goods and treats to browse before the movie starts.

Best part? Admission is totally free.

"Just remember—no outside food or drinks are allowed. We’re keeping it spooky and safe for everyone."

A Sneak Peek at What’s Next

You’ll be among the first to catch a sneak peek of their brand-new location.

"We can’t spill all the secrets yet, but trust us, this is just the beginning of an epic return."

So gather your friends, charge your phone (you’ll want it for those creepy photo ops), and head to Wood Creek Hollow for a Friday the 13th movie night you won't forget. You can find out more details online here.

