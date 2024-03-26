A piece of history is no more in New York. Freihofer's, a popular bakery that began 140 years ago abruptly closed several locations across the state, including the one in Verona.

Brother Charles and William Freihofer started the family bakery in the late 1800s. In the early 1900s plants were opened in Lansingburgh, Schenectady, and Albany New York.

The family business has been sold several times. First to General Foods in 1987. Bimbo Bakeries was the last to purchase the business in 2009.

Verona Freihofer's

Freihofer's Bakery Outlet in Verona, New York abruptly closed leaving customers confused and disappointed.

It wasn't just in Verona, New York. The locations in Syracuse, Rome, Geneva, and another in Nelliston are also closed. All that's left behind is a sign on the door thanking customers for their patronage.

Vermont Location Closed

New York isn't the only state losing Freihofer's bakery outlets. A store in Barre, Vermont also shut its doors.

Corporate Closing Response

Bimbo Bakeries USA released a statement on the Freihofer's Bakery Outlet locations in Central New York and why they decided to close.

After careful analysis and consideration, we made the difficult decision to permanently close the outlet stores in Verona, Syracuse and Rome and redistribute product to other locations. We appreciate all of our associates who worked at these stores and are taking steps to help ease them through this transition.

Baked Goods Still Available

The bakery outlet stores may have abruptly closed but the baked goods Freihofer's has been known for for the past 140 years will still be available at your local grocery store. See where you can find your favorite products at Bimbobakeriesusa.com.

