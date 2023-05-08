Lot’s of New Things to See & Do When Fort Rickey Opens for 2023 Season

There are a lot of new things to see and do when Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo opens for the 2023 season in Central New York.

Babies, ball pits, and a playland are just some of the latest additions to the animal park that's been in Rome, New York for more than 50 years.

Porcupine Baby

Quilliam and Quillie Mae had a baby, which is called a porcupette. It'll take six months before anyone knows if it's a boy or a girl but the zoo is looking for name recommendations for the cute little guy or gal.

Meet Serafina

Another baby that arrived this spring does have a name. This little girl is called Serafina and you can meet her this season.

Wild Creatures Playland

Babies aren't the only thing new at Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo. The new Wild Creatures Playland has already been kid-tested and parent-approved.

Gummy the Spider Monkey

The discovery zoo in Rome is also home to Gummy, one of the oldest spider monkeys in the world.

“Gummy’s the oldest spider monkey on record,” said Rebecca Stedman, Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo owner. “We’ve reached out to zoos worldwide, and nobody has come back to say they’ve got a spider monkey older than Gummy.

2023 Season

Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 13. You can learn more including hours and ticket prices at Fortrickey.com.

