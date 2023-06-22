Former FFA & American Idol Alum to Play at New York State Fair

Here's your chance to see a rising country star, who you might recognize from your T.V. screen.

The Great New York State Fair is excited to announce the addition of Alex Miller to their amazing summer concert lineup. Not only is he an American Idol alum, but he's also a former Future Farmers of America (FFA) kid. There's so much to love about him!

Miller is known in the industry for his distinct baritone voice, songwriting skills, and overall love for country music. He's right in the middle of his own tour, supporting his album Miller Time. It includes songs like “Girl, I Know a Guy,” “Don’t Let the Barn Door Hit Ya,” and “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me.”

This marks Alex's 3rd year-in-a-row being invited back to the fair. Interim Fair Director, Sean Hennessey says he's excited Miller's performance coincides with Agriculture Career Day and Student Day.

How special is it for these kids to see someone who’s gone through the same program as them experience success on the stage?

Alex Miller

When: Thursday, August 24

Where: Chevy Court - Great New York State Fairgrounds

Lainey Wilson

When: Wednesday, August 23

Where: Suburban Park Stage - Great New York State Fairgrounds

Matt Stell

When: Sunday, August 27

Where: Chevy Court - Great New York State Fairgrounds

Anne Wilson

When: Monday, August 28

Where: Chevy Court - Great New York State Fairgrounds

Tyler Hubbard

When: Tuesday, August 29

Where: Suburban Park Stage - Great New York State Fairgrounds

Chapel Hart

When: Wednesday, August 30

Where: Chevy Court - Great New York State Fairgrounds

Lee Greenwood

When: Thursday, August 31

Where: Chevy Court - Great New York State Fairgrounds

