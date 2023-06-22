Former FFA & American Idol Alum to Play at New York State Fair

Former FFA &#038; American Idol Alum to Play at New York State Fair

Here's your chance to see a rising country star, who you might recognize from your T.V. screen.

The Great New York State Fair is excited to announce the addition of Alex Miller to their amazing summer concert lineup. Not only is he an American Idol alum, but he's also a former Future Farmers of America (FFA) kid. There's so much to love about him!

Miller is known in the industry for his distinct baritone voice, songwriting skills, and overall love for country music. He's right in the middle of his own tour, supporting his album Miller Time. It includes songs like “Girl, I Know a Guy,” “Don’t Let the Barn Door Hit Ya,” and “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me.”

This marks Alex's 3rd year-in-a-row being invited back to the fair. Interim Fair Director, Sean Hennessey says he's excited Miller's performance coincides with Agriculture Career Day and Student Day.

How special is it for these kids to see someone who’s gone through the same program as them experience success on the stage?

Alex Miller
When: Thursday, August 24
Where: Chevy Court - Great New York State Fairgrounds

Lainey Wilson
When: Wednesday, August 23
Where: Suburban Park Stage - Great New York State Fairgrounds

Matt Stell
When: Sunday, August 27
Where: Chevy Court - Great New York State Fairgrounds

Anne Wilson
When: Monday, August 28
Where: Chevy Court - Great New York State Fairgrounds

Tyler Hubbard
When: Tuesday, August 29
Where: Suburban Park Stage - Great New York State Fairgrounds

Chapel Hart
When: Wednesday, August 30
Where: Chevy Court - Great New York State Fairgrounds

Lee Greenwood
When: Thursday, August 31
Where: Chevy Court - Great New York State Fairgrounds

