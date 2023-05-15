The Results are in! Meet CNY’s Newest Food Truck Battle Champion
Their plates are empty and their bellies are full. Here's who took home hardware at the 2023 Food Truck Battle.
It was the most anticipated event of the year for all food truck fanatics across New York State. The 2023 Food Truck Battle, hosted by Syracuse Food Truck Association, made a triumphant return to the Great New York State Fairgrounds.
Food lovers from every corner of the state came to eat, judge and indulge in the wide variety of food and drinks the event had to offer. This year, the competition featured 55 locally owned food trucks, coming from all over Syracuse, Rochester, Utica and beyond.
Families could also enjoy over 50 local artists and vendors, KidZone activities, Ashley Lynn Winery wine slushies, craft beers and music headlined by Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.
As for the delicious food, it was broken down into four very important categories. Here's who took home a belt in each one this year...
People Choice Savory - Bold Coast Lobster Co.
Peoples Choice Novelty - Blueberries & Lace
Judges Choice Savory - Callé Tropical
Judges Choice Novelty - Melt
Most Unique/Creative - Melt
So the next time you have the opportunity to eat at any of these food trucks, do it! You'll never regret a full stomach and satisfied taste buds.