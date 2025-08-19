Central New York fishermen and fisherwomen: get ready for an exciting weekend on Delta Lake.

The Fishers of Men (FOM) Tournament is coming up. So whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer, this faith-based fishing club welcomes everyone to enjoy competition, fellowship, and fun. The event is set for Saturday, September 6th, kicking off at first light, around 5:30AM, and running until 2:00PM, with weigh-ins and awards immediately following.

What Is the Fishers of Men Tournament?

FOM is a little different from your average tournament. They operate as a two-person team format, with each team bringing their best five fish to the weigh-in. While there’s plenty of competitive excitement, including regional and national challenges, the atmosphere is just as much about community. The club’s mission is to share the good news in a friendly, non-confrontational way while keeping a warm, family-focused environment. Whether you’re a believer, seeker, or just looking for a fun day on the water, you’ll find a welcoming vibe and lots of camaraderie.

Important Details for First-Time Competitors

If you’re joining FOM for the first time, there are a few steps to make the day run smoothly. Pre-tournament meetings are required for first-year members and include a free meal, an inspirational message, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle. Attending these meetings earns you points toward the season total, and it’s also when launch positions are randomly assigned. Mark your calendar for Friday, September 5th at 6:00PM at Bethel Baptist Church in Prospect, New York. Even if you’re not fishing, you’re welcome to come and enjoy the evening with friends and family.

Fees and Official Tournament Rules

Tournament fees are $150 per team, with boat launch fees of $7 per boat. Payments can be made via cash, check, card, Zelle, or Venmo. New rules require payments at least one week in advance, and first-year members need to wait a month after joining before competing. All boats will have their live wells checked before launch, and official practice days are available ahead of the tournament to get ready for competition.

For more information, registration details, and tournament rules, check out fomntt.com or visit the Facebook Event page.

