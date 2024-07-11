Massive Flooding Leaves Upstate New York Town Under Water

What a weather day! New York experienced everything from tornadoes to massive flooding.

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl really did a number on the Empire State. Severe thunderstorms dumped so much rain in Upstate New York, one town was left under several inches of water.

Destruction in Lowville

Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in Lowville, New York, flooding cars, homes, roads and even the school.

Water Rushes Through Streets

Watch as water gushes through the streets in the Tug Hill area.

Cars Submerged

Jeb's Restaurant saw 7 inches of water, leaving cars in the parking lot submerged. The business will be closed until the owners can clean out and repair all the damage left behind.

Fairgrounds Under Water

Water flowed through the Lewis County Fairgrounds, one week before the fair is set to open.

Lowville School Flooded

It's a good thing school is out for the summer. The halls of Lowville school are filled with several inches of water.

Football Field Flooded

The school's football field, that just had new turf put in, is also under water. Look at it gush down the bleachers.

Tornadoes Touch Down

Several tornadoes also touched down in New York State. Two in the Buffalo area. The first was an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 110mph. It hit the town of Arkwright, New York in Chautauqua County at 12:06 p.m.

The second twister, an EF-0 tornado with estimated wind gusts of 85mph, touched down in the town of Eden a little more than a half hour later at 12:40 pm.

Third Tornado in Forestport

A third tornado carved a path through Forestport, New York.

Forestport Volunteer Firefighter Shelly Privett says the tornado brought down a 300-500 foot wide swatch of trees on Kincaid and Horton roads that run parallel to each other.

Bernard Boris from the Stittville Fire Department captured the path of destruction from the air.

You can see the path the tornado took from the drone footage.