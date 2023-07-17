Flood Washes Class Ring Lost 51 Years Ago onto NY Beach, Owner Found in Wyoming

A class ring missing for more than 5 decades has been found in Upstate New York. And even more miraculous, the owner has been found too, living several states away.

Randi Stump's son Craig found the ring at Schroon Lake Beach. She turned to social media to see if she could find the owner, Steven Haberland, whose name was inscribed on the class ring from Colonie High School.

If you can help point me in the right direction and tell me details about the ring; I can mail it to you.

Ring Owner Found

The power of social media worked. Steve Haberland was found, living in Wyoming. He'd only had the class ring a year before he lost it.

I just got off the phone with Randy and confirmed it is my ring I lost 51 years ago. I thought I lost it at Split Rock.

Forget the mail! As luck would have it, Steve already had plans to fly into Albany. Now he's adding a stop to Schroon Lake to meet up with Randi and her family to get the ring back. "We should throw a party."

Upstate Flooding

It's nice to see some good news coming out of the area after massive flooding devastated the area. A State of Emergency was declared in Newcomb/Long Lake after the region received a significant amount of precipitation Monday, July 10 into the morning of Tuesday, July 11.

Route 28N leading from the Town of Newcomb to Long Lake, New York is closed until further notice after being washed out in the flood.

To find all road closures across the state, visit 511ny.org. County-wide road closure can be found at co.essex.ny.us.

Flooding Fundraisers

Several fundraising efforts are underway to help those who have suffered tremendous damage to their homes and businesses in Long Lake and Blue Mountain Lake. Find them all at mylonglake.com.

Boat Washed Away Still Attached to Dock

The massive flooding not only washed away roads, bridges, and dams, but a boat and Jet Skis still attached to the dock also floated away.

Like the lost ring owner, the dock owner saw a post on the Long Lake Facebook page.

The dock and recreational vehicles tied to it belong to Jim Devlin. He managed to bring it all back to shore and was appreciative of everyone who helped.

