Flat or Point Cut? Which is Best for Corned Beef

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner. You can celebrate, even if you're not Irish, with the most commonly served meal this time of year. If you plan to make your own corned beef and cabbage, make sure you pick the right cut of beef.

Corned beef is basically a brisket, that comes from a steer's chest and needs to be brined. But which cut of the brisket is best? The flat cut or the point cut?

Flat Cut vs Point Cut

Flat-cut beef is the biggest part of the brisket and is usually easier to find in the grocery store. It's leaner and often has less flavor due to its lack of marbling. However, it makes a much healthier choice.

Point-cut beef is thicker, smaller, and has more marbling, which means more flavor and more calories. It'll cost you more if you can find it. The point cut is a more popular option that is harder to find.

470907200 Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

Corned Beef & Cabbage or Reuben Sandwich

Deciding which cut of beef to use for your corned beef dish depends on how you want to serve it.

The point cut is perfect for shredding to make Reuben sandwiches. Pile it high on rye bread with Thousand Island dressing, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.

The flat-cut beef works well if you're planning to serve it with potatoes, carrots, and cabbage. Just throw it all into the crockpot in the morning and it's ready by dinner time.