It's official. The first tornado of the 2025 season has hit New York.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo confirmed what everyone in the path already knew - an EF-1 tornado touched down in Great Valley, New York on Monday June 9th, 2025 at 5:37 PM.

110 mph winds carved a 2.4 mile path before lifting at at 5:41 PM in the town of Humphrey in Cattaraugus County.

Tornado touches down in Western New York Credit - Jim Curtis/Facebook loading...

Significant Damage

The twister caused significant damage to trees and homes near Highway 98. As it moved northeast, the destruction intensified. Several homes and garages near the intersection of Sugartown Road, Farm Market Road, Haines Hollow Road, and Bonnie Way were heavily damaged or destroyed.

Older structures suffered more, while newer buildings held up a little better.

The tornado sheared trees mid-trunk for hundreds of yards before weakening and dissipating near Forks Creek.

Credit - Jim Curtis/Facebook Credit - Jim Curtis/Facebook loading...

Drone Footage Damage

Drone footage captured by Jim Curtis shows the destruction Mother Nature caused in Western New York.

Year From Forestport Tornado

The possible tornado in Western New York touched down one day short of the year anniversary when one cut a path through Forestport and a month short of the devastation left behind in Rome.

In 2024, New York saw a record 32 confirmed tornados, smashing the previous record of 25 set in 1992. Let's hope we don't have a repeat this year.

