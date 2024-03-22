Take a look at the first Tesla Cybertruck in Upstate New York.

The Oneida Indian Nation partnered with Tesla for the first showroom in the region. The 25,000-square-foot Tesla center will dramatically expand access to EV vehicles to more than 6 million Upstate New Yorkers – one-third of the state’s population.

The Tesla showroom will be located at the current site of the SavOn convenience store in Canastota off Exit 34 on the New York State Thruway. It's expected to open by 2025 but you don't have to wait that long if you want to get a new EV.

READ MORE: First Tesla Electric Vehicle Showroom Coming to Upstate New York

During construction, vehicle delivery is available at Turning Stone.

Someone from Buffalo picked up the futuristic stainless steel gray Cybertruck at Turning Stone in Verona. It's the first to be delivered from the only Tesla center in Upstate New York.

The Cybertruck is made with ultra-hard stainless steel to help reduce dents, damage and long-term corrosion, and repairs are quick and simple. An acoustic glass inside makes the cabin free from external noises.

READ MORE: New Electric Car Mandates in New York For Drive to Zero Emissions

Tesla has said the Cybertruck gives drivers the handling of a sports car, a better-turning radius than most sedans, and incredible stability and maneuverability for a full-size truck. The new EV also provides plenty of storage with its 6 x 4 trunk bed.

But it'll cost you. Rear-wheel drive Cybertrucks run about $57,000. The price tag of a four-wheel drive is over $76,000. The Cyberbeast is almost 100 grand.

7 Pros/Cons To Owning An Electric Vehicle In Central NY Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone