Central New York Firefighter Honored for Always Putting Others First

Here's a first responder who'd give the shirt off his back to help a person in need.

Meet Steven Czeck

Steven, or Mongo as he is known in the Oriskany Fire Department, is a man that would give the shirt off his back or the last dollar he had. He is a true humanitarian and will drop everything he has planned to help someone.

It is not unusual to be spending time with Steve and see him give to a homeless person what he just bought. If someone doesn't have food, he will feed them.

A brother firefighter did not have money to buy groceries to have food in his house. Steven bought the brother dinner and then after went and bought the firefighter the groceries he was planning to buy when he got money.

When it comes to firefighting and EMS, Mongo wants everyone to achieve their dreams. He would rather help someone further their own fire career before he takes an advancement himself.

According to the nominator, there was a time he purchased resources to help his fellow firefighters practice for their written finals. It's the little things like this that stand out to his peers, and they go the distance in the long run.

A Great Listener

When Steven goes on calls, he always listens to the patients. He never wants anyone to think they don't have someone who will listen to them.

I know I would not be were I am today without Steven being there to help me.

Thank you Mongo, for everything you have done in both your fire hall and your community. You've made a huge impact on the people around you, maybe even more than you thought possible. Keep being you!

