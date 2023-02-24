Girl Power! 4th Generation Firefighter is an Inspiration to Central NY
It's in her blood to be a first responder, so no wonder she joined as soon as she could.
Meet Stephanie Grocholski
Stephanie is a member of the Western Volunteer Fire Company, where she's served ever since she was 16. As a fourth generation firefighter, she takes her role in the department to heart.
Two years later, she's now a certified interior firefighter and in-swift water rescue. Steph does this all while being a student at Holland Patent. It's her senior year and she plans on pursuing a career as a firefighter.
If that wasn't enough, Stephanie also does other volunteer work around her community and works two part-time jobs. If you were to ask anybody in the fire hall, they'd say they are very lucky to have her on the team.
Thank you Stephanie for everything you do. You're not only a role model for other girls wanting to be a first responder, but an inspiration to everyone in the community you serve.
Nominate a First Responder
Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.
Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.