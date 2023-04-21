From Community Leader to NHFD Firefighter; He Really Does Do it All

You might know him from other facets of New Hartford, but did you know he's also a First Responder?

Submitted by Adam Turnbull

Meet Mark Turnbull Sr.

Mark has been a member of the New Hartford Fire Department for over 40 years, holding many different officer positions during that time. He's also a very proud member of Engine 11. Something he holds close to his heart.

He isn't the only Turnbull in the department either. Mark has also inspired his son, Mark Turnbull II, to follow in his father's footsteps and serve for the NHFD. Working side-by-side, Mark Jr. has been a member for many years as well.

Credit - Mark Turnbull Sr. via Facebook

For the normal day-to-day work, you can find Mark at his company Turnbull Insurance Service. Not only that, but he also serves as president of the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce. Something he's also been a member of for years.

Whether it's protecting the community or improving the local economy, Turnbull has always tried to make a make an impact in Central New York.

Mark has gone above and beyond to better his community and the people in it!

Thank you Mark for everything you do for New Hartford and beyond. It's clear you truly care for the betterment of the community. You have inspired those around you, in more ways than one. Without you, New Hartford would certainly be a different place.

Credit - Jeffery Madden

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

