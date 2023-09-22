Humble CNY First Responder Honored After 25 Years of Service

With a quarter-decade of experience under his belt, this firefighter has always protected his community with pride.

Meet Marcel Jeffery

Jeffery started in emergency services in 1998 as a volunteer for the Lafayette Fire Department. He then served as a paramedic for Rural Metro Ambulance starting in 2000, earning the rank of supervisor. He currently serves as a full time firefighter in Oneida since 2010, where he currently holds the rank of Lieutenant.

Marcel also proudly works part-time at the DeWitt Fire District.

Lieutenant Jeffery has held many ranks and positions of respect in the departments he’s served. He's even proven to have quite the appetite, earning the Hot Dog Eating Championship for his fire hall back in 2021.

Lieutenant Jeffery serves with compassion and respect and we feel he is the ultimate candidate for recognition. He always has spare time to teach the next generation of firefighters and paramedics.

It's apparent LT Jeffery exemplifies professionalism, and still knowing how to have fun while doing it. His commitment to community service is inspiring and we thank him for his 25 years of dedication all around Central New York.

