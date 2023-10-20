CNY Firefighter Protects His Town, While Running His Own Company

This young first-responder serves his community with pride, all while managing his own business at the same time.

Meet Dakota "Kody" Wilcox

Talk about a busy guy, who wears a lot of hats in and out of the fire department.

Kody is a proud member of the Frankfort Hill Fire Department, where he's a 4th generation firefighter. Not only that, but he also helps run the "Herkimer - Oneida County Fire Dispatch" Facebook in the time he has free.

I look up to Kody not only as a first responder but also family, anytime I have an issue, need courage or even have a silly fire/EMS question I go to him!

But when it comes to free time, it's incredible he has any with how busy he is outside of the fire station.

Recently taking on a job for Zielinksi Asphalt, Kody manages this while also starting is own hauling business at the same time. He has a passion for truck-driving and transportation, so he's happy to get his own hauling endeavor off the ground and moving.

Thank you, Kody... for everything you do for your community. Not many people could take on a massive workload like you do. The fact you still take the time to serve as a firefighter on top of it all, shows the incredible person you truly are.

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

