Proud Central New Yorker Celebrating 20 Years as a First Responder

Meet Geoff Nicholas

Here's a first-responder who's proudly celebrating his 20th year of service as a firefighter. Geoff Nicholas joined Pompey Hill Fire Department back in 2003, where he started off like most people. An eager Junior Firefighter.

He quickly became a paramedic, doing everything he could to learn more about what it takes to save someone's life... no matter the emergency.

Geoff has had his hand in just about every department around his hometown. He's served the with the Pompey Hill FD, Taunton FD, NAVAC Ambulance, TLC Ambulance, and LaFayette Ambulance. Geoff has also been a career firefighter with the New London Submarine Base in CT and is currently with Dewitt FD.

With all of his experience, there is always one thing that always proves to be true. Geoff never forgets where he started... in the volunteer fire service. Geoff proudly serves the small community of Delphi Falls FD in his own time, where he is a top responder and always there for pancake breakfasts fundraisers.

He does it all while maintaining a balance with his family life with his wife and 3 children.

