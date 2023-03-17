Humble Dolgeville Marine is a Hero Both at Home and for His Country

It's time a hard working soldier gets the recognition back home that they deserve.

Submission by Joline Lehman Submission by Joline Lehman loading...

Meet Charles Harshbarger

There is no one better to give a shout-out to than Charles. From when he was just a kid to now, you knew he'd be a leader and make an impact.

Charles is from Dolgeville, New York and has been a United States Marine since 2019. He' an Avionics Technician in the Marine Corps Reserves and is extremely proud to serve his country. But believe it or not, that's not all he does.

When Harshbarger is back home in New York, there is no time off for him. He's busy not working just one, but two jobs. One of those being his healthcare position at The Grand Rehabilitation Center in Ilion.

Credit - The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Mohawk Valley Credit - The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Mohawk Valley loading...

If you asked anyone, they'd say Charles is always lending a helping hand to anyone he sees or knows.

Even a stranger walking down the street... he will offer a ride to wherever they're going.

Proud of His Roots

Charles comes from a wonderful, loving family. They were always taking in foster kids and adopting them as their own. This included Charles, who has been grateful for every moment of it.

His family helped establish his humble, caring, and giving roots. And he hopes to share that love with everyone else he meets.

Credit - Joline Lehman Credit - Joline Lehman loading...

Thank you Charles for your service. You are an absolute inspiration and true definition of a hero. It's the little things you do that change peoples lives, and we are extremely grateful to have someone like you represent Central New York with pride.

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

15 Top Upstate New York Nurseries and Garden Centers That Are Ready For Spring! After Mother Nature gives us her usual parting slap, it is time to start thinking spring and thing flowers, gardens, yard work, and enjoying the planting season around your house. Here are 15 top garden centers and nurseries from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo that are ready and waiting just for you!

37 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 35 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels that'll restore your faith in humanity.

Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left? Wanna win some green? If you are feeling lucky this time of year, try your luck at one of the New York Lottery scratch-off games. According to the New York Lottery , these are the scratch-off games that still have jackpots to be won to make you become an instant millionaire.

9 Groundbreaking Inventions Created By Women