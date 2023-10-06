Two Madison County Investigators Get a Well Deserved Shout Out

These two are always working hard behind the scenes, protecting their communities every day of the week.

Meet Jesse Christian & Steve Sellin

When you hear about any County Sheriff's Office, you typically think of the deputies on the front line. But there are so many people that make up each department.

Jesse and Steve both work as Investigators for the Madison County Sheriff's Department, doing so much of their work without getting the much deserved recognition for it. But their jobs are just as important as anyone else they work with.

Criminal Instigators work diligently, discovering all the details that make up an open case. They go into the community and track down the "bad guys", getting them off the street. Their work makes your neighborhood safer and brings justice to those who deserve it.

Now this isn't to say they aren't respected for what they do. We just think they deserve a shout-out for protecting their communities!

Thank you Jesse and Steve for all the work you do, day in and day out. You deserve all the credit and more for your jobs. Thank you!

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

