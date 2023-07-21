CNY Officer Wears Many Hats in the Community, All Without Batting an Eye

If there was ever someone to look-up to in Central New York, it's this outstanding first responder.

Meet Brian Damon

Brian has been a police officer for the Town of Manlius Police Department since 2000, where he was an explorer for many years. His service included being a member of the Emergency Services Team, a rendition of SWAT, an investigator, and now currently serves as a School Safety Officer at Fayetteville-Manlius High School.

While his legacy of keeping the residents of the Town of Manlius safe and their crimes solved is important, his devotion to his community is much larger. Brian Damon also serves as an officer for the Chittenango Police Department and helps to mentor young police officers, along with assisting in many other capacities.

Brian also recently joined the Chittenango Volunteer Fire Department a few years ago. He quickly joined the ranks to help mentor and teach young firefighters. He helps the community in any way he can. Brian's firefighting duties also grew when he passed his Emergency Medical Technician class.

Brian now serves in all three capacities as a police officer, firefighter, and medical responder of the Chittenango Rescue, a division of Chittenango Fire specialized to assist with medical emergencies.

His dedication to continue to grow and help his community in any way possible is why Brian deserves to be recognized for First Responder Friday.

His commitment of the past 23 years represents not only his character but also his willingness to do things for the greater good of society.

