CNY Firefighter Continues to Inspire After a Big Career Milestone

If there's anyone who deserves recognition for everything she does, it's Ali.

Meet Ali Morosco-Davis

She's been a member of the Yorkville Fire Department for years, from Lieutenant to now being the EMS Captain. Ali is always giving her all, inspiring every person she meets with her energy and positivity. Last year she hit a big milestone, officially spending half her life serving in the department.

She isn't the only member of her family in the fire hall. Ali's dad is Chief Commissioner, and a role model who's always inspired her. Davis' uncle and brother are also key members of the department.

When she isn't running around saving lives, you can find Ali giving her heart and soul at her job in the Oneida County Department of Social Services. She's also married and a proud mother of her step-daughter.

She is one of the only woman I know and look up to for what she does for her community being a woman working and being so involved in the firehouse . She’s amazing and taking care of her family.

Her friends, colleagues, and co-workers say she has a heart of gold and would give the shirt off her back to help anyone. Thank you Ali for everything you do for your community. You're a true inspiration and have already made a lasting impact on more people than you know.

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

