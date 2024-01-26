Single Mom Finds Time to Volunteer at CNY Fire Department
Imagine running a successful business while raising two children on your own and still being able to find time to volunteer at your local fire department. That's this week's First Responder.
Meet Jen Hoyt
Jen Hoyt is a single mother with 2 children. She runs a pet grooming booth at Peaceful Paws and even makes house calls.
Jen just purchased her own home, one of life's most stressful things. And despite all that, she still finds time to volunteer at the Fire Department in New York Mills.
Course Complete
Jen completed one of her initial exams and is already on to the next. The course consisted of more than 80 hours of classroom and hands-on sessions and culminated with written and practical exams for both portions.
Does Jen ever sleep?
Eric Pawlick nominated Jen, who he's known for almost 18 years.
"What she is doing and the time she gives to the fire department, I cannot express how proud I am of her."
Thank you Jen for your dedication and for giving up what precious time you have left to give back.
Nominate a First Responder
Do you know a first responder who deserves to be recognized for their hard work and dedication?
Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.
Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.
