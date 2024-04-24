First Hummingbird of Season Arrives in New York

The first hummingbird of the season has arrived in Upstate New York a little early.

New York is home to the Ruby-throated Hummingbird. They usually start to appear in late April or early May.

When to Hang Your Feeder

Hummingbird Pots suggests hanging the feeder filled with nectar around the first of May in New York. But you may want to put it out a sooner.

If you do have a feeder in your yard, be careful of the bears coming out of hibernation and looking for something to eat too. That sweet liquid will be very enticing. And once a bear finds food, they'll be back.

Avoid Red Dye

Want to attract those little guys into your yard? Make some nectar but avoid using any red dye in the feeder. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology says it's not safe.

All you need is water and sugar in a 4 to 1 ratio. 2 cups of water with a half cup of sugar would work.

Hummingbirds eat all day, consuming about half their body weight in bugs and nectar. They feed every 10-15 minutes and visit anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 flowers every day.

Credit - Joshua J Cotten/Unsplash Credit - Joshua J Cotten/Unsplash loading...

Interactive Map

The interactive map from Hummingbird Central shows where the hummingbirds are arriving for the season.

The first one in New York came from Kathleen who reported an early hummingbird at her feeder in Rochester on April, 21. "I was so excited to see the beautiful ruby throated male. He is always the one to arrive first every year."

Hummingbirds have also been reported in Syracuse and Albany so get those feeders out.