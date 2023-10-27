Say it Ain’t Snow! First Flakes of Season in Central New York Forecast

Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season are in the Central New York long-term forecast. Ready or not, here it comes.

Enjoy the unseasonably warm temperatures we've been experiencing in Central New York. It won't last much longer.

Four days before Halloween will feel more like four days into summer with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. The mild weather will continue for Saturday but it'll be a little breezy. A cold front sweeps through the area along with a few isolated showers on Sunday. Then, Old Man Winter will make an appearance.

Snowy Halloween

The National Weather Service says a much cooler Canadian air mass will move into the region to kick off the work week with snow possible on Halloween night.

Periods of lake effect rain showers and snow showers will be possible, with snow most likely in the hills south of Syracuse, northwestern Catskills, and the Tug Hill plateau.

The good news is, there is little to no accumulation expected so you won't need the shovel just yet. But you may need an ice scrapper for the frost on your windshield.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a temperature rising to nearly 66 by 11 AM, then falling to around 54 during the remainder of the day.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers after 11 PM. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Showers. High near 51.

Sunday Night: Showers. Low around 42.

Monday: Showers likely before 2 PM. Cloudy, with a high near 48.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: A chance of showers after 2 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 2 AM, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

The first major snowstorm of the season last year didn't bury Oneida County until January.

