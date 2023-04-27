Central New York Firefighters Make Young Boy’s Dream Come True

It's the little things that can make someone's day. For this boy, he's been waiting his entire life for this moment.

Firefighters and other first responders are some of the most selfless people in the world. They put their time, health and even lives on the line in order to help other people. Most times not even knowing who they are, just because they know it's the right thing to do.

Whether it's putting out a fire or responding to a car accident, firefighters know that every second matters. This time, these heroes took a moment to make a lasting memory for one kid in Central New York.

Credit - Haley Elizabeth via Facebook

Members from the Bridgewater Fire Company were out with their fire engines, spraying water into a nearby pond to test the hoses. That's when Haley and her son Porter noticed the firetruck and went over to see what they were doing.

To Porter's surprise, the firemen asked if he wanted to use the hose too. He completely lit up, saying yes and grabbing the hose without hesitation. His mother, Haley said the firefighters made her little boy's dream come true.

Credit - Haley Elizabeth via Facebook

I could have sworn it was Christmas morning with how big the smile on his face was!

Credit - Haley Elizabeth via Facebook

Haley is BEYOND grateful for the firemen taking time out of their day to bond with Porter. Not only have they inspired a future firefighter, but they've proven once again why Haley and her family love living in Central New York.

