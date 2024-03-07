Firefighter Dies In Oneida County Blaze His Department Responded To

First Responders are mourning the loss of one of their own. A body found after a house fire in Oneida County has been identified as a firefighter from the department that was called to the scene.

The blaze broke out at a home on Mill Road in the town of Annsville on February 29, 2024. A neighbor called it in after noticing smoke a little after 2 in the afternoon.

The home was already engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. Once they were able to bring the fire under control, a body was discovered inside the residence.

Firefighter Dies in Blaze

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department identified the person who passed away in the fire as 54-year-old Corey Michik. He graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1987 and went on to earn an associate degree from Mohawk Valley Community College.

Michik was a dedicated firefighter, serving with both Taberg and New London Fire Departments. Recently he was a member of the McConnellsville Fire Department, the same department called to assist at the scene of the fire.

"RIP BROTHER .. We have it from here," the department shared on social media.

Funeral Services in Camden

Funeral services for Michik will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at 6:00 PM at the Harper Funeral Home in Camden. Family and friends are invited to call the funeral home before the service from 4 PM to 6:00 PM.

A private graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Taberg later this spring.

