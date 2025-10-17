New York’s Finger Lakes just scored a huge honor.

Our Finger Lakes region has been named “American Wine Region of the Year” for 2025 by Wine Enthusiast. That’s right, our own backyard beat out some of the country’s biggest wine destinations to take home the title, and honestly, it’s well deserved.

According to Syracuse.com, Wine Enthusiast called the Finger Lakes a “hotbed of innovation,” praising the region’s ability to make world-class wines in a chilly climate and its knack for keeping up with what wine lovers want.

Why Wine Enthusiast Called It a "Hotbed of Innovation"

“New York’s largest wine-growing region has come a mighty long way in a few decades,” writer Christina Pickard said in the announcement. “Where wine lovers once had to search for quality, these days it’s the norm.”

The award is part of Wine Enthusiast’s annual Wine Star Awards, which celebrate the best in the global wine industry. If you’ve ever visited the Finger Lakes, you already know why it’s turning heads. The region’s more than 140 wineries and 10,000 acres of vineyards stretch around 11 stunning lakes that create the perfect microclimate for grapes. Rieslings are the star, but you’ll also find everything from Cabernet Franc and Blaufränkisch to sparkling wines.

The Grapes That Made the Finger Lakes Famous

Pickard highlighted what makes the area so special:

“The rolling hills that fringe 11 long, deep lakes at the center of the Empire State are home to a plethora of world-class wineries… Add to this an increase in wine-tourism offerings, breathtaking lakeside vistas, and enchanting waterfalls, and the vibes in the Finger Lakes are entirely grown up.”

From Home Winemaking to Constellation Brands: A Brief History

The region’s story goes way back to the mid-1800s, when French and German immigrants started planting vines. It was once home to massive wine companies like Taylor and Widmer, and even birthed the Canandaigua Wine Co., now known as global beverage powerhouse Constellation Brands.

Everything changed in the 1960s when Ukrainian immigrant Konstantin Frank proved that classic European grapes like Riesling and Cabernet Franc could thrive here. Then in 1976, the New York Farm Winery Act opened the door for small, family-run wineries to sell their own wines directly to visitors.

Congrats to the region, and the many wineries.

