All Aboard! Scenic Train Ride Takes You Through the Beautiful Finger Lakes
If you and your family would love to take a train ride through the beautiful Finger Lakes... we have some BIG news for you.
The Finger Lakes Railway Excursion is making a return, and in a very big way. Not only do they plan on adding more trips, but they have added a whole new train car to their inventory.
The Trinity Railway Express
This historic car was built back in 1954 and bought from the Dallas Area Rapid Transit. Sitting up to 88 passengers, the cart was originally used to transport people between Dallas and Fort Worth.
Their regular schedule departs from Canandaigua and travels east to Clifton Springs. These trips run every Saturday, with an option to stay on board for the 2-hour round trip, or stay in Clifton Springs for lunch at Warfield's. You will then return on a later scheduled train.
If you'd like to board in Clifton Springs for a 2-hour round trip to Canandaigua, that's possible too!
The Seneca Falls boarding location is available for groups that want to travel on Wednesdays. This is a 12:30pm departure and is a 90-minute trip that goes over Cayuga Lake and through the tip of Montezuma Wildlife Refuge.
But Wait... There's More
We haven't even gotten to the big news yet!
According to local photographer John Kucko, The Finger Lakes Railway is working to get an excursion open and operating from Himrod, NY to Watkins Glen. This would provide some of the best views of Seneca Lake along the ride, something that hasn't been seen in almost a decade.
The excursion would allow for wine tours, themed rides, and so much more. They are estimating the project would take roughly two years to complete. But the wait will be worth it for the fun in store on the railways.
The Finger Lakes Railway will be releasing more information as their plans develop. Visit their website to stay up to date with the latest information.