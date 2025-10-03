If you love tractors, or just want a fun fall outing that’s a little different, mark your calendar for Fenimore Farm’s annual Tractor Fest.

Over 60 Classic Tractors on Display

It’s happening October 11th and 12th, and it’s one of those events that manages to be both educational and just plain fun for the whole family. Tractor Fest is all about celebrating the machines that powered New York State farms and shaped the way agriculture grew over the years. Visitors will get the chance to see over 60 classic tractors and Doodlebugs, with legendary names like John Deere, Farmall, Ford, Case, Oliver, and Moline all represented. It’s not just about looking, either you’ll actually see tractors at work in the fields throughout the weekend, giving you a real sense of the horsepower behind these machines.

Hands-On Farm Demonstrations

One of the coolest parts of Tractor Fest is the mix of history and hands-on experiences. There will be demonstrations of vintage farm equipment, including a corn cutter, plus a lineup of hit-and-miss engines, both large and small, on display. On Sunday, visitors can watch the tractors parade through the museum grounds.

Family Fun at Tractor Fest

Families with kids will find plenty to keep the little ones entertained, too. Tractor Fest is designed with younger visitors in mind, with wagon rides around the museum grounds pulled by a tractor. And if you come on Saturday, October 11th, make sure to stick around for the Kiddie Tractor Pull at 2:00PM. Registration runs from 1:00 to 2:00.

Behind the scenes, Tractor Fest wouldn’t be possible without the support of local clubs, including the Central NY Antique Tractor Club, the Tired Iron Tractor Club, and the Franklin Doodlebug Club. All of the Tractor Fest activities are included with the price of admission to Fenimore Farm.

