Three Key Factors Cause Fatal UTV Accident in Upstate New York

NYS Police in Pulaski recently responded to an urgent call in the Town of Redfield, Oswego County. They received a report of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash near Little John Drive and Blount Mills Drive, only involving one person.

According to NYSP, upon arrival they found a 2023 Can-Am Maveric X3 side-by-side flipped over on the western side of the road. They were able to identify the operator as 59-year-old Charles L. Gronau Jr. of Lacona, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was clear to the authorities there were three key factors that caused this fatal accident.

Failure to Follow Safety Measures

NYSP say Gronau was traveling extremely fast down Little John Drive, when he failed to make the curve in the road. He then left the roadway, crashing into a tree off the western shoulder. Gronau was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, allegedly leading to his death.

This incident is in addition to the other fatal ATV/UTV accident in Genesee County. There 60-year-old Michael Borkholder of Oakfield, NY, was operating an ATV - Can-Am Outlander Max XT. He collided with the rear of a CF Moto ZForce 950 utility vehicle as it was slowing to turn into a driveway, according to NYSP Troopers.

The collision ejected Borkholder causing severe injuries, that he later died from at Erie County Medical Center.

It is beyond crucial to remember the importance of UTV/ATV safety. One small mistake, by you or someone else, could change your life forever. Wear a helmet, seatbelt and obey traffic laws every time you get behind the wheel of a UTV.

